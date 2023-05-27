Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Barbara Ann Mitchell

Published

Barbara Ann Mitchell

Barbara Ann Mitchell is a senior community sales manager at D.R. Horton Dallas/Fort Worth and has spent more than two decades in real estate. She also enjoyed stints at Experian and Ericsson. Barbara is considered to be a “class act” and a consummate professional. Her clients absolutely “love her!” If you want to know how to buy a house, Barbara even holds Master Classes, providing FREE Credit Help, Closing Cost Assistance and more. Full of energy, she is positive, productive and results oriented.

