Superb Women: Barbara Ann Mitchell

Barbara Ann Mitchell is a senior community sales manager at D.R. Horton Dallas/Fort Worth and has spent more than two decades in real estate. She also enjoyed stints at Experian and Ericsson. Barbara is considered to be a “class act” and a consummate professional. Her clients absolutely “love her!” If you want to know how to buy a house, Barbara even holds Master Classes, providing FREE Credit Help, Closing Cost Assistance and more. Full of energy, she is positive, productive and results oriented.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Mae M. Cook Scott is a registered pharmacist at Walgreens. A 1979 School of Pharmacy graduate of Florida A&M University, Mae was involved in...
Superb Woman
Patricia Byrd was the 2021-2022 Cedar Hill ISD Elementary School Teacher of the Year, but almost two decades earlier, she was the first African...
Superb Woman
Veronica Burton graduated from Newton South High School in Massachusetts and she was named the Boston Globe Player of the Year in 2018 and...
Superb Woman
Cynthia Wallace is the executive coordinator of BridgeBuilders and she is committed to serving and uplifting others. She has enjoyed stints at Project Unity,...