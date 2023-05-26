Superb Women: Mae M. Cook

Mae M. Cook Scott is a registered pharmacist at Walgreens. A 1979 School of Pharmacy graduate of Florida A&M University, Mae was involved in the Student Government Association and as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority served as Second Vice President (Dean of Pledgees). She is a member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists. A beautiful person with a gorgeous smile and heartwarming personality, Mae is highly respected for being a community servant, family oriented and sisterly spirit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Patricia Byrd was the 2021-2022 Cedar Hill ISD Elementary School Teacher of the Year, but almost two decades earlier, she was the first African...
Superb Woman
Veronica Burton graduated from Newton South High School in Massachusetts and she was named the Boston Globe Player of the Year in 2018 and...
Superb Woman
Cynthia Wallace is the executive coordinator of BridgeBuilders and she is committed to serving and uplifting others. She has enjoyed stints at Project Unity,...
Superb Woman
CEO of The Myriad Group, a full service marketing communications agency, Toska Medlock Lee’s experience spans over 25 years of delivering exemplary work in community...