Superb Women: Mae M. Cook

Mae M. Cook Scott is a registered pharmacist at Walgreens. A 1979 School of Pharmacy graduate of Florida A&M University, Mae was involved in the Student Government Association and as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority served as Second Vice President (Dean of Pledgees). She is a member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists. A beautiful person with a gorgeous smile and heartwarming personality, Mae is highly respected for being a community servant, family oriented and sisterly spirit.