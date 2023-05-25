QUIT PLAYIN: The Book on E’s Haven!

1985-1986 E’s Haven Academy Class picture. Sharon Harris and her future academic All-Stars

One of the major items on my bucket list is to co-write a book on parenting with my three daughters. Having all girls doesn’t sound very diverse, but my children were born in Generations X, Y, and Z. They are entirely different.

Stand by, Dock BookShop, Barnes and Nobles or the Pan African Connection Bookstore because the book will sell like hotcakes when it drops in about three years.

There will be a lot of different perspectives, but there will be one fact that we all agree on. It’s a well-kept Oak Cliff secret called E’s Haven Academy. And most of the parents who ever trusted their children with Ms. Harris will tell you that she has a heart for kids and a knack for drawing the best out of them.

Not only is she good at what she does, but she is also good where far too many educators fail. She can capture the mind of Black boys from infants to preschoolers like few can.

E’s Haven Academy Student in 2022 using technology as a learning portal.

The (now) Rev. Sharon Elizabeth Harris is the Executive Director (Teacher) of E’s Haven Academy!

ADVERTISEMENT

She holds a Master of Education and is a Specialist in with Learning Disabilities and Emotional Issues in Children.

The proud Laurel, MS native is a proud HBCU graduate of Alcorn State University. Incidentally, Laura is the hometown of vocalist Leontyne Price and track star Ralph Boston.

Ms. Harris has also earned another M.S. degree from SMU’s Perkins School of Theology. Rev. Harris is involved in many areas of child development (at her school and the community) as she promotes quality education for all children.

In 1983, Rev. Harris founded E’s Haven Early Learning Academy. The school has grown consistently over the past 40 years and offers quality child development for children and keeps all children on task. No child will be left behind at The Haven. E’s Haven Early Academy is a Four-Star Academy.

My baby (middle) daughter Alison was born in 1983, and Ms. Harris was a Godsend. Alison was encouraged to excel and imbued with a sense of competence. As a result, she left there doing everything at an advanced age level.

ADVERTISEMENT

But E’s Haven was not just a place for learning, it was a pathway to discovery. The school always features aquariums and displays animals. Children there are taught how to communicate and respect each other.

E’s Haven Academy is a place where children are learning, friendship for one another is encouraged, and the love of learning is top priority. E’s Haven Academy was created from the philosophy that all children can reach their full potential if given early instruction.

But the key to all her pedagogical strategus is love. Ms. Harris preaches love to her students, staff, and parents. She leaves as much instruction with the parents as with her kids. And since all children learn differently, she creates a prescriptive for each child and family.

Hailee (the bonus) was her next student from me; soon after, Erinn (my eldest) sent my granddaughter Kennedy. I have always referred E’s Haven and never had a parent that wasn’t appreciative.

As an early childhood educational facility, the center’s philosophy is that a child’s environment plays an essential role in shaping their values. Therefore, E’s Haven Academy strives to create an atmosphere conducive to each child’s growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev. Harris has received numerous awards for her work at E’s Haven and within the community. She brought National Black Child Development to Dallas in the 90s and was its First President. She is a Golden Life and active Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member, and a Quest for Success Award Recipient from The Dallas Black Chamber.

These days she is a Wynnewood Heights Navigator for the Dallas Leadership Foundation to encourage young people to get their GEDs and go to college. E’s Haven also has partnered with Dallas Independent School District’s Pre-K program to provide early school instruction for three and four-year-old students. E’s Havens’ motto has always been “No Child Will Be Left Behind!”

My three and I will write a book about parenting, and E’s Haven will be a significant chapter. E’s Haven is a place where children learn on a broad social and academic scale.

Vincent L. Hall is an author, activist, and an award-winning columnist.

ADVERTISEMENT