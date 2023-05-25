Connect with us

Tina Turner dead at 83

Published

Wow! What a surprise to hear about the passing of another world music legend, TINA TURNER! She, of course, was a pioneer, a southern girl, a genteel lady and a musical stylist . . . all in a league of her own. Over two decades ago, as a part of our Summer Youth Arts Institute Enrichment program, a partnership with DallasISD, I wanted students to experience finale productions based on the music and life of individual African American artists of note. I opted to do this kind of work with the intention of introducing the music and the artists to a new generation of young students and performers who, for the most part, had never heard of iconic artists like Tina Turner.

Curtis King

For our 39th season, we did the production, “TINA: THE MUSICAL” which opened and ran for three performances on June 24 and 25, 2016 to three sold out/standing-room only shows. Over 5,000 patrons stood in long lines to see the student performance. We did the show a little over three years before it officially opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway, November 7, 2019. The students enjoyed learning about Ms. Turner, her struggles from her humble beginnings and her rise to international fame as a legendary musical giant. 

See clip of show below from the Summer 2016 production which was written and directed by Curtis King.

