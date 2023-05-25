Jarvis Christian cybersecurity major receives scholarship, trip to NABA Convention

(Hawkins, Texas)—Jarvis Christian University (JCU) junior cybersecurity major Jorden M. Clark of Mobile, AL, has been selected by the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) to receive a $5,000 scholarship from the professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY).

Clark also receives an all-expense-paid trip to attend the 2023 NABA National Convention & Expo in New Orleans June 5-9, 2023.

Clark is the vice president of the Jarvis NABA team, which is overseen by faculty advisors Chestley Talley and Kathy Graham in the Jarvis Career Services Department.

JCU is dedicated to empowering students as lifelong learners to achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for today’s global economy.

Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, JCU develops students intellectually, socially, spiritually, and personally regardless of age, ethnicity, or other status.

