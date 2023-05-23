December 13, 1937 – May 10, 2023

Longtime father and husband Odie Ewing Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 10 after an 85-year life well lived.

Odie was born on December 13, 1937, in Dallas to Odie Ewing Sr. and Lela Ewing (Linscome). He was the provider for his loving family of five, including his wife of 62 years, Floydie Mae Ewing (Bates), his son, Curtis who passed away in 2019, his daughter, Jeanette, and his youngest son, Darryl.

As the provider for his family, Odie set the example of what it means to accomplish

life goals through hard work. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, which he attended with his wife.

He moved his family from South Dallas to Pleasant Grove in the early 1970s, ultimately paying off the house where he and his wife raised a family over five decades. He was a 36-year employee of Motion Industries and other Genuine Parts Company entities, where he was a warehouse supervisor when he retired in 2009.

With a good sense of humor and a ready smile, Odie had a disarming charm that allowed him to strike up a conversation with almost anyone at any place or any time. He demonstrated by example the value of treating everyone with respect. An avid sports fan, Odie looked forward to football Sundays, where he was a diehard fan of the sliver and blue Dallas Cowboys. If you wanted to engage Odie in conversation, just mention how the Cowboys were performing (or

underperforming) – and the discussion was on.

In addition to his wife, daughter and youngest son, Odie is survived by his sister, Gloria Darlene Cook, and several nieces and nephews and extended family. Other siblings preceding him in death included Lee Graham Moore, Bennie Faye Jeter, Nathaniel Ewing, Dan Benton and Kenneth Ewing.