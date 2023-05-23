Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Odie Ewing, Jr.

Published

December 13, 1937 – May 10, 2023

Odie Ewing

Longtime father and husband Odie Ewing Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 10 after an 85-year life well lived. 

Odie was born on December 13, 1937, in Dallas to Odie Ewing Sr. and Lela Ewing (Linscome). He was the provider for his loving family of five, including his wife of 62 years, Floydie Mae Ewing (Bates), his son, Curtis who passed away in 2019, his daughter, Jeanette, and his youngest son, Darryl.

As the provider for his family, Odie set the example of what it means to accomplish 
life goals through hard work. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, which he attended with his wife. 

He moved his family from South Dallas to Pleasant Grove in the early 1970s, ultimately paying off the house where he and his wife raised a family over five decades. He was a 36-year employee of Motion Industries and other Genuine Parts Company entities, where he was a warehouse supervisor when he retired in 2009. 

ADVERTISEMENT

With a good sense of humor and a ready smile, Odie had a disarming charm that allowed him to strike up a conversation with almost anyone at any place or any time. He demonstrated by example the value of treating everyone with respect. An avid sports fan, Odie looked forward to football Sundays, where he was a diehard fan of the sliver and blue Dallas Cowboys. If you wanted to engage Odie in conversation, just mention how the Cowboys were performing (or 
underperforming) – and the discussion was on.

In addition to his wife, daughter and youngest son, Odie is survived by his sister, Gloria Darlene Cook, and several nieces and nephews and extended family. Other siblings preceding him in death included Lee Graham Moore, Bennie Faye Jeter, Nathaniel Ewing, Dan Benton and Kenneth Ewing. 

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Obits

Tina Turner dead at 83

Wow! What a surprise to hear about the passing of another world music legend, TINA TURNER! She, of course, was a pioneer, a southern girl,...

7 hours ago
Obioma Obi Kirkpatrick Obioma Obi Kirkpatrick

Obits

Obioma “Obi” Kirkpatrick

May 22, 1997 – May 6, 2023 Obioma “Obi” Kirkpatrick of Dallas, TX went to live with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on...

1 day ago
Mildred Hayward Scott Mildred Hayward Scott

Obits

Mildred Hayward Scott

January 18, 1936 – April 8, 2023 Mildred Scott a retired food service worker entered rest on April 8, 2023.  Mildred Scott was born...

1 day ago

Obits

Yolanda “Marie” Singleton

January 15, 1968 – May 20, 2023 Yolanda Marie Singleton, 55, of Dallas, TX and formerly of Rochester, NY passed away peacefully Saturday May...

2 days ago
Advertisement