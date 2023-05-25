Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: RUSH PATISSERIE Pastry Boutique and Cake Salon

Rush Patisserie Pasrty Boutique and Cake Salon Samantha Rush Business Spotlight

Rush Patisserie is owned by Pastry Chef Samantha Rush. Samantha’s called an Ambassador of French Pastry and is a Graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Samantha created Maya Angelou’s 80th Birthday Cake. She presented the cake to Dr. Angelou at the Meyerson Symphony Center on March 1, 2008. You can find Rush Patisserie Pastry Boutique and Cake Salon in Oak Cliff’s Bishop Arts District. Check out the website.

http://rushpatisserie.com/ Open Wed-Sun Closed Mon & Tue, 1201 El Dorado, Dallas. 214-749-4040.

