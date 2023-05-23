Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Tommie Nelson Sr. (JUNE 20, 1938 –MAY 12, 2023)

Published

Tommie Nelson Sr

A beloved father and grandfather, Tommie Louis Nelson, Sr. (known as “Daddy, Papa, Nelson”) passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on May 12, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas, with his children by his side.

He was born in Frost, Texas on June 20, 1938, to Theodore Nelson and Wilma Nelson Calhoun. He was raised in Frost and moved to Fort Worth at the age of 14. Later he served his country in the United States Army until he was honorable discharged in 1957.

Tommie also married Martha Louise Waites in 1957 and this union was blessed with five children.

Tommie worked for American Manufacturing Company for several years and retired from Super Brand Dairy after 30 years of service. After retiring, Tommie worked for the Grant family as their yard foreman. He loved them like family.

This incredible man loved the Lord and was a faithful servant of Christ. He professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. He was a member of Wesley Chapel AME Church where he was a dedicated member, an Usher, and the church’s head coach for the ladies and men’s softball teams. He later joined Zion Rest Missionary Baptist Church where he was a faithful Usher and head of the hospitality committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tommie married Shirley Davis in 1987 and to this union one daughter was born.

He later married Cheryl E. Turner in August 2008. They had a happy life together until her death in 2022.

Tommie was a master landscaper and loved spending time with his family. His early morning walks and making friends were a staple in his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl E. Nelson, parents Theodore Nelson and Wilma Nelson Calhoun, brother Bobby Frank Nelson, sisters Arlee Nelson Palmer and Jennie B. Nelson Elix.

His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his sons: Tommie Louis Nelson, Jr., Reginald B. Nelson, Sr. (Gail); daughters: Tonya D. Wright (Ricky), D’Juana Y. Gibson (Jerome), Tricia V. Solis (Keith), Niecy Nelson; stepchildren Delvin Davis (Kimberlee), Toya Davis Harris (Shaun); eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; sisters, Rena Mae Cofer and Hattie Nelson Timms; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and a longtime friend James Masters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Obits

Tina Turner dead at 83

Wow! What a surprise to hear about the passing of another world music legend, TINA TURNER! She, of course, was a pioneer, a southern girl,...

7 hours ago
Obioma Obi Kirkpatrick Obioma Obi Kirkpatrick

Obits

Obioma “Obi” Kirkpatrick

May 22, 1997 – May 6, 2023 Obioma “Obi” Kirkpatrick of Dallas, TX went to live with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on...

1 day ago
Mildred Hayward Scott Mildred Hayward Scott

Obits

Mildred Hayward Scott

January 18, 1936 – April 8, 2023 Mildred Scott a retired food service worker entered rest on April 8, 2023.  Mildred Scott was born...

1 day ago

Obits

Yolanda “Marie” Singleton

January 15, 1968 – May 20, 2023 Yolanda Marie Singleton, 55, of Dallas, TX and formerly of Rochester, NY passed away peacefully Saturday May...

2 days ago
Advertisement