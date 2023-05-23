Mattie Ford, age 81, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Mattie Faye Warren was born to Horace Warren and Mattie Lee Woods on November 7, 1941, in Tyler, Texas. She was the oldest of her 9 siblings. Mattie graduated from Emmett J. Scott High School in Tyler, Texas and enlisted into the United States Navy in 1961.

In 1962, Mattie had her first blessing, a beautiful baby girl, Sandra Gale, followed by her second blessing, a handsome son, Kevin Benard, was born. In 1965, Mattie met and later married Ravos Ford Sr. and to this union 3 children were born, Ravos Jr., Sheila Rene, and Latesha and she gained 2 bonus children Ronald Stancell and Hattie Blacknell.

At an early age, Mattie accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. As an adult, she became a member at Greater Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the usher board. Later Mattie became a member of the Potter’s House of Fort Worth until her health declined.

On Tuesday, May 11th, 2023, Mattie Faye Ford answered God’s call and transitioned from Earth to Glory. She was preceded in death by her parents Horace Warren and Mattie Lee Woods; Stepmom Mary Warren; Siblings Dewey Warren; Evelyn Duckens ; Stepson Ronald Stancell; grandparents, Dilcey and Simon Warren.

To honor and cherish her legacy are her children, Sandra Ford, Kevin Ford (Vernellda), Ravos Ford Jr., Shelia McLean (Howard), Latesha Johnson (L. Charles), Hattie Blacknell (James); Grandchildren Brandon, Raychell, Ravos III (Ebony), Kevin Jr., Chris (Okolo), Kelton (Mariya), Darion, Jasmine, Chassity (Courtarrius), Kentrell ,Jaylon, Ziyah, Nicholas Great-grandchildren Eddie, Zynia, Nevaeh, Erica, Avery, Rosie, Cairo, Madisyn, Chaiza, Kaiden, Carlee, baby Ford 2023; Brother: Rickey Mobley (Patricia); Sisters: Francis Moore, Linda Mobley (Fred), Johnnie Mobley, Vivian Jones, Cynthia Johnson; Daughter-like Lacresia Sturges; Special nieces Natalie Lorraine, Melanie Colson; Sister-in-law Lillian Warren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.