Leroy Williams (DECEMBER 28, 1936 –MAY 9, 2023)

Mr. Leroy Williams , Age 86, of Fort Worth Tx entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023. Leroy was born to Irene Williams on December 28, 1936 in Marlin, Texas. He was the youngest of two children. His older sister Ida Williams-Hart, preceded him in death.

Leroy proudly served in the United States Army for three years. Upon returning from the Army, he married the love of his life, Paralee Johnson. They married in Marlin, Texas and the couple then moved to Fort Worth, Texas and began their journey. They were blessed with two sons, Michael and Greg. He became a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in 1957 and remained a faithful member for 66 years.

He retired from the United States Postal Service after 31 years of service. During his time with the United States Postal Service, he and his wife opened a barber shop in which he cut hair part time. After his retirement, he became a full-time barber in the shop with his wife. He retired from being a barber at the age of 86. The South Side Barber Shop, located in the heart of the South Side community will forever be a remembrance of his legacy.

Leroy took pride in anything and everything he did. His integrity spoke volumes. He was a hard-working man that loved his family with all of his heart. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and Great Grandfather. His family and all those who knew him will hold tight to the examples of how he lived his life.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife and companion of 66 yrs, Paralee Williams, two sons Michael Williams (Lynn) and Gregory Williams (Stephanie); four grandchildren Mark Williams, Charisse Mathis (Brodrick), Kim Williams and Angela Sauls (LeBrandon); two great grandchildren Kanye Price and LeBrandon Sauls Jr; and a host of family and friends.

