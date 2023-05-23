Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Leroy Williams (DECEMBER 28, 1936 –MAY 9, 2023)

Published

Leroy Williams

Mr. Leroy Williams , Age 86, of Fort Worth Tx entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023. Leroy was born to Irene Williams on December 28, 1936 in Marlin, Texas. He was the youngest of two children. His older sister Ida Williams-Hart, preceded him in death.

Leroy proudly served in the United States Army for three years. Upon returning from the Army, he married the love of his life, Paralee Johnson. They married in Marlin, Texas and the couple then moved to Fort Worth, Texas and began their journey. They were blessed with two sons, Michael and Greg. He became a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in 1957 and remained a faithful member for 66 years.

He retired from the United States Postal Service after 31 years of service. During his time with the United States Postal Service, he and his wife opened a barber shop in which he cut hair part time. After his retirement, he became a full-time barber in the shop with his wife. He retired from being a barber at the age of 86. The South Side Barber Shop, located in the heart of the South Side community will forever be a remembrance of his legacy.

Leroy took pride in anything and everything he did. His integrity spoke volumes. He was a hard-working man that loved his family with all of his heart. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and Great Grandfather. His family and all those who knew him will hold tight to the examples of how he lived his life.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife and companion of 66 yrs, Paralee Williams, two sons Michael Williams (Lynn) and Gregory Williams (Stephanie); four grandchildren Mark Williams, Charisse Mathis (Brodrick), Kim Williams and Angela Sauls (LeBrandon); two great grandchildren Kanye Price and LeBrandon Sauls Jr; and a host of family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Obits

Tina Turner dead at 83

Wow! What a surprise to hear about the passing of another world music legend, TINA TURNER! She, of course, was a pioneer, a southern girl,...

7 hours ago
Obioma Obi Kirkpatrick Obioma Obi Kirkpatrick

Obits

Obioma “Obi” Kirkpatrick

May 22, 1997 – May 6, 2023 Obioma “Obi” Kirkpatrick of Dallas, TX went to live with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on...

1 day ago
Mildred Hayward Scott Mildred Hayward Scott

Obits

Mildred Hayward Scott

January 18, 1936 – April 8, 2023 Mildred Scott a retired food service worker entered rest on April 8, 2023.  Mildred Scott was born...

1 day ago

Obits

Yolanda “Marie” Singleton

January 15, 1968 – May 20, 2023 Yolanda Marie Singleton, 55, of Dallas, TX and formerly of Rochester, NY passed away peacefully Saturday May...

2 days ago
Advertisement