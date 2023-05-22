Roosevelt Jackson was born February 12, 1939, to Charles and Sallie Tippit-Jackson in Collinston, LA. He accepted Christ at an early age.

Roosevelt moved from Chicago, IL to Dallas, Tx where he joined Son of Man MBC and later joined Love and Grace Community Church where he was a faithful member until his health declined. During his tenure with LGCC, Elder Roosevelt was a member of the Board of Trustees, Men’s Choir, attended Sunday School, Bible Study and Sunday Morning Worship faithfully. Elder Roosevelt gave all the honor and glory to God the Father! He LOVED praising and worshipping his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Elder Roosevelt loved his Wright Senior Apartment family. He even began a prayer group and took care boxes to many during the LGCC Community Outreach efforts.

Roosevelt was employed with All City Management Services. He was also employed with the Grand Prairie Police Department as a school crossing guard until he could no longer continue. Roosevelt loved the children. He often brought smiles to the children’s faces by giving them various stuffed animals.

Roosevelt was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Sallie Jackson, his sons: Robert Foster and Ronald Shaw, his brother: Charles Jackson Jr, his sister: Betty Jackson Wall and Granddaughter: Ashley M. Evans.

Roosevelt leaves to cherish his memories: his children: Dennis Shaw, Robert Thomas (Gloria), Suzetta ‘Cookie’ Mays, Karen Jackson, Dewayne Jackson, Stanley Jackson, Janice Jackson and Jennifer Jackson Robinson (Ricky); his sisters: Annie Lee Jackson and Nazzie Jackson-Hawkins; his brothers: Rev. Cleon Jackson (Annie), Oscar Jackson (Kaye), and Jacob Jackson; twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

