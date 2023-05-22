Connect with us

Obits

Kymonique Hill (FEBRUARY 21, 1977 –MAY 6, 2023)

Published

Kymonique Hill

Kymonique Hill, age 46, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Kymonique Nicole Hill was born February 21,1977 to Eddie Ross and Jeannette Hill. Ky grew up on the Northside of Forth Worth with her grandparents, James, and Ruby Hill. She graduated from Eastern Hills High School, Class of 1997. Ky worked for the Census Department. She enjoyed her job and fellow co – workers. in addition, Ky enjoyed spending time with family, friends, nieces, and nephews.

On May 6 , 2023 Kymonique departed this life to live eternal with her Mother Jeannette Hill; Father Eddie Ross; Brother, Michael Lacy; Grandfather, James Hill ; Aunt Charmon and cousin (Big Brother) , Billy Deon Hill. Ky and Bill were also known as “Bam – Bam & Pebbles”

Those who were left to cherish her precious memories are grandmother Ruby hill, Sister’s Lakeisha Lacy, Denaye Hill, Jackie Ellis (James); brother Nkrumah Kirk; nieces Shiloh, Shunessessey , Jacquelyn, Jamykia and Ameera. Nephew’s prince Charles, Devonte, and Michael. Special Friends Eric, Felicia and Warrick, Aunts, Uncle, Cousins and Other Relatives and Friends.

