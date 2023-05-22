Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Ashontes “Poohpooh” Larone Pitts, Jr. (NOVEMBER 19, 1999 – MAY 13, 2023)

Published

Ashontes 'Poohpooh' Larone Pitts, Jr

Ashontes Larone Pitts, Jr. was born to Ashontes Pitts, Sr. and LaTasha Thomas-Pitts on November 19, 1999, in Dallas, Texas. He brought joy to anyone that was in his Presence. Ashontes was such a sweet kid. He loved Greek mythology, taught himself to speak French, gaming and eventually cars and motorcycles. Ashontes received his education in the Dallas Independent School District and went on to attend Texas Southern University.

Ashontes worked for Andersen Windows & Doors for three and a half years. Outside of work he loved gaming, going to car meets, family outings and anime. Ashontes smile just lit up one’s soul because he was well mannered, always willing to lend a hand and a hard worker.

Ashontes peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 13, 2023 and he was welcomed by his grandmother, Sherrelyn Ann Hill.

He leaves to forever cherish his memories, his mother and father, LaTasha and Ashontes Pitts, Sr.; a brother, Dekevean Burrell; grandmother, JoAnn Hill (Alfred); grandfather, Larry Collins; uncles, Cedric Pitts (Sherron) and Aaron Thomas (Cynthia); aunts, Shakeidra Thomas and Shabreda Hill (Javone); special lady, Dnaiha; best friend, Martin and a host of cousins,

relatives and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Roosevelt Jackson Roosevelt Jackson

Obits

Roosevelt Jackson (FEBRUARY 12, 1939 – MAY 4, 2023)

Roosevelt Jackson was born February 12, 1939, to Charles and Sallie Tippit-Jackson in Collinston, LA. He accepted Christ at an early age. Roosevelt moved...

2 days ago
Kymonique Hill Kymonique Hill

Obits

Kymonique Hill (FEBRUARY 21, 1977 –MAY 6, 2023)

Kymonique Hill, age 46, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Kymonique Nicole Hill was born February 21,1977 to Eddie...

2 days ago
Johnnie Faye Henderson Smith Johnnie Faye Henderson Smith

Obits

Johnnie Faye Henderson Smith (December 17, 1945 – April 15, 2023)

Mrs. Johnnie Faye Henderson- Smith, a Gospel Musician entered rest on April 15, 2023.Johnnie Faye Henderson was the youngest child born December 17, 1945...

4 days ago
Cecil C. Smith, III Cecil C. Smith, III

Obits

Cecil C. Smith, III (May 14, 1984 – May 14, 2023)

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Cecil Conklin Smith III, who left us on...

4 days ago
Advertisement