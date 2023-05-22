Ashontes Larone Pitts, Jr. was born to Ashontes Pitts, Sr. and LaTasha Thomas-Pitts on November 19, 1999, in Dallas, Texas. He brought joy to anyone that was in his Presence. Ashontes was such a sweet kid. He loved Greek mythology, taught himself to speak French, gaming and eventually cars and motorcycles. Ashontes received his education in the Dallas Independent School District and went on to attend Texas Southern University.

Ashontes worked for Andersen Windows & Doors for three and a half years. Outside of work he loved gaming, going to car meets, family outings and anime. Ashontes smile just lit up one’s soul because he was well mannered, always willing to lend a hand and a hard worker.

Ashontes peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 13, 2023 and he was welcomed by his grandmother, Sherrelyn Ann Hill.

He leaves to forever cherish his memories, his mother and father, LaTasha and Ashontes Pitts, Sr.; a brother, Dekevean Burrell; grandmother, JoAnn Hill (Alfred); grandfather, Larry Collins; uncles, Cedric Pitts (Sherron) and Aaron Thomas (Cynthia); aunts, Shakeidra Thomas and Shabreda Hill (Javone); special lady, Dnaiha; best friend, Martin and a host of cousins,

relatives and friends.

