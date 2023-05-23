Superb Women: Cynthia Wallace

Cynthia Wallace is the executive coordinator of BridgeBuilders and she is committed to serving and uplifting others. She has enjoyed stints at Project Unity, U.S. Census Bureau, FedEx and Dallas County Juvenile Department. A graduate of David W. Carter High School, she was a participant in the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists Urban Journalism Workshop. Cynthia graduated from Dallas Baptist University with honors and a degree in Communications and later a Masters Degree in Theology, Social Justice and Urban Ministry from SMU. She focuses on arts and culture, children, civil rights and social action, economic empowerment, education, human rights and social services.
