Johnnie Faye Henderson Smith (December 17, 1945 – April 15, 2023)

Mrs. Johnnie Faye Henderson- Smith, a Gospel Musician entered rest on April 15, 2023.Johnnie Faye Henderson was the youngest child born December 17, 1945 to Elder Warren Henderson, Sr. and Delsene Howard in Fort Worth, Texas.

She attended the public schools in Fort Worth, and was a proud graduate of Paul Lawrence Dunbar Class of 1964.

After retiring in 2004 with an illustrious career as an Administrative Assistant for Fort Worth Independent School District, she continued with the District serving in many different capacities.

Johnnie professed her Hope in Jesus Christ early in life, and at the age 11 she began studying music under Lady Dora Carol. By the age of 13, gifted and graced by God, Johnnie began playing for the junior choir at Stop Six Church of God In Christ under the late Superintendent L.C. Castleberry.

Her devotion to God and her love for music led her in service to a host of churches in the area. Sister Johnnie served at Greater St. Paul Baptist, Pastor William Ealy and Pastor Grady Anderson; Ebenezer Missionary Baptist under Pastor Derry Holmes; and Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church under the late Reverend Joe Allen Foster.

Johnnie Faye was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brittney Smith; and great-grandson, Zen Emmanuel Canada.

After a dutiful life of Service to her Lord, Johnnie Faye Henderson-Smith surrendered to His Will on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She will be forever remembered for touching many hearts, souls, and emotions felt from her singing and playing. Her contributions to humanity and friendships established will be truly missed.

Those who linger with precious memories include, her daughter, Tameka Reece (Stanley); sons, Darren Smith (Cheryl) and Ronald Smith; brother, Warren Henderson, Jr.; sister, Sonja Henderson Freeman; Step-brothers, Dr. George Jones, M.D. and Larry Jones; grandchildren, Tiffany Smith, Ariel Smith, Elijah Canada, and Amber Santori (Payton); a host of other relatives and friends.