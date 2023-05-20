Cecil C. Smith, III (May 14, 1984 – May 14, 2023)

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Cecil Conklin Smith III, who left us on May 14, 2023. Cecil was a remarkable man, cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His untimely departure has left an indescribable void in our lives, but his memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

Cecil was a shining example of love, loyalty, and care. As a husband, he exemplified devotion and tenderness, always putting his family’s needs before his own. His unwavering support and understanding created a loving environment, making him a true partner and soulmate to his wife.

As a father, Cecil was a constant source of strength and guidance. He embraced his role with solid dedication, instilling in his children the values of compassion, resilience, and integrity. His influence will continue to shape their lives, and his love will forever be their guiding light.

Cecil’s warmth and generosity extended far beyond his immediate family. He was a beloved brother and friend, always there to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. His infectious outgoing nature drew people towards him, and he made lifelong connections wherever he went. His presence brightened every room, and his laughter was contagious, bringing joy to those around him.

Cecil’s accomplishments were a testament to his determination and commitment to personal growth. He obtained his Associates degree from Houston Community College, a reflection of his dedication to learning and expanding his knowledge. He embraced every opportunity for self-improvement, and his thirst for knowledge was inspiring to all who knew him.

A proud member of Word of Life COGIC church in Houston, TX, Cecil found solace and spiritual guidance within his faith. His commitment to his church community reflected his deep-rooted faith and his desire to serve others. He lived his life guided by the principles of kindness, compassion, and forgiveness, leaving a lasting impact on all those he encountered.

Cecil is survived by his wife, LaShawndra Smith, his loving children, Ceshaun, Fayth, Aniiya & Michael Smith, his devoted parents, Pastor Cecil & Jacquelyn Smith, his sister & brother-in-law, Reynauld & Tiffani Young, his adoring grandfather Dr. Roscoe C. Smith, and his cherished great-grandmother Lillie Marie White. He also leaves behind a vast extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who will forever cherish his memory. His absence will be deeply felt by all, but we find comfort in the countless memories and the love he shared with each of us.

In this time of mourning, let us remember Cecil as the beautiful soul he was—a loving husband, a wonderful father, a supportive brother, and a loyal friend. May his spirit continue to inspire us, and may his memory serve as a reminder of the love and joy he brought into our lives.

Cecil, your light will forever shine brightly within us. Rest in peace until we meet again.

“With tearful eyes, we saw you pass away.

Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.”