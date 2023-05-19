James Douglas Chandler (March 5, 1972 – May 11, 2023)

Born March 5, 1972, to Elsie Reginia Chandler and James Douglas Chandler Sr., he is a little Hershey’s Kiss.

He is James Douglas Chandler Junior better known as Thang.

A 1990 Raider graduate of Skyline High School and a more than 25-year advocate of the United States Postal Services

He is independent and creative, with a caring spirit that is endless in its’ giving to others. He is a mentor, attempting to pass on what has been given to him, knowing that this may be his purpose…to be a servant to others in need. James is a scholar and has a great memory for facts, with feet made for dancing.

He has brought so much happiness to his family and has no qualms about showing how much he loves the family he was born to or those who have become family. That is his trademark.. loving his family.

That big heart of his cannot help but want to do everything for everybody all the time. He is committed, faithful, inspiring, and compassionate. He can be counted on for support, perspective, and wisdom. No one can replace him.

Role model, hero, friend, ringleader, comedian, brother, counselor, confidant, protector, gentleman, son, blessing, father…James Douglas Chandler Jr.

Allow the tears to run down your face in remembrance of James and then laugh until the tears go away. You have not lost him because his memory lives within each one of your hearts.

And until God calls you home, he is going to see what the gang is doing with his father James, his brother Tracy, his sister Dani, aunts, uncles, grandfather and grandmothers.

He adored family reunions.

James loves you all

Those left to cherish his memories and that he lovingly leaves behind are his beautiful mother, Elsie Chandler, his daughters Lonise E. Johnson & Ebony D. Dodd and his handsome sons Talon E. Johnson and Ronan D. Johnson, sisters Michelle S. Chandler and Monique L. Chandler, and brother Shannon T. Chandler.

My father James D. Chandler Sr, my sister Danielle Deon Chandler and my brother Tracy A. Chandler are waiting for me with the Savior at the doors.

Auntie Net has lemon pie there for me.

And my numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and forever in my heart friends.

