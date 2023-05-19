Aaron Rattler ( 2-15-1976 – 5-3-2023)

Aaron E. Rattler was born to father, Earl Bennett Jr. and mother, Juanita Rattler on February 15, 1976.

Aaron was determined, kind, and compassionate. He handled every challenging situation with poise and gentleness.

One of his many desires was to unite families and build lasting, meaningful relationships with those he loved.

On Wednesday, May 03, 2023, Aaron transitioned into eternal rest. He was welcomed by his father, Earl Bennett Jr., mother, Juanita Rattler, and youngest son, Jaycaden Robinson.

He leaves to cherish his essence and memories to wife, Tiffany Columbus, their two children, Tytianna Rattler and Tiara Rattler; his eldest children, Exavious Brown, Octavious Brown, and Aaria Rattler; grandchildren, Octaviana, Taviana, Octavious; siblings, Lloyd Rattler Jr. (Quateneta Rattler), Teresa Rattler, Christopher Williams, Kizzy Williams, Arbeny Williams; grandmother, Marcella Jackson; and a multitude of dear friends and loved ones.

