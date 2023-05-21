Superb Women: Dymecia Daniels

Dymecia Daniels

Dymecia Daniels attends the Fashion Institute of Technology with a major in fashion business management, where she joined the Black Student Union, and become a resident assistant. She is the owner and creator of Xomecivox, (Mee-see-vox) a brand she started in 2020. You’re going to be seeing and hearing a lot from this enterprising businesswoman. With her social media platforms, she has gained supporters who have pushed her to create more and put more effort into content. Dymecia, who is the 2023 recipient of Iota Phi Lambda’s – Psi Chapter’s Sharon R. Thomas-Smith Youth Entrepreneur Award, recently has begun posting personal experiences and day to day activities on social media.