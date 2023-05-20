Advocacy Committee Addresses Behavioral Health Disparities, Honors Trailblazing Former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

By Ayesha Hana Shaji

Texas Metro News Team

Former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

As mental health experts gathered at the University of North Texas Dallas to discuss disparities in treatment, they lauded a longtime legislator for advocating for fair and equal treatment.

In an effort to address racial disparities in behavioral health and human services, the African American subcommittee of the South Southwest Addiction Technology Transfer Center (SSW ATTC) is making significant strides by convening courageous conversations.

Led by Dr. Constance Lacy, Dean of the School of Behavioral Health and Human Services at the University of North Texas at Dallas, the committee aims to empower African American communities by advocating for equitable access to resources and knowledge.

“Our common goal is to empower our community to live healthier, holistic lives, particularly in the areas of behavioral health, mental health, and substance use disorder,” Dr. Lacy said.

Eddie Bernice Johnson, who retired in December after representing Texas’s 30th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 1993 to 2023, was recognized as a trailblazer and for “her pivotal role in supporting” efforts in the field of behavioral health.

“She very much was supportive of the concept of an African American Behavioral Health Center of Excellence and so she helped sort of guide that vision into reality,” Dr. Lacy said.

As the first registered nurse to serve in the Texas House, Texas Senate and U.S. House; it wasn’t a surprise to many that healthcare was a priority for Johnson.

“I was a psychiatric nurse before I went into public office,” said Johnson, adding that she “never really had a committee assignment that was related to what my interests were.

“I really wanted to be on a committee where I could deal directly with healthcare and especially mental health, but I didn’t get it… but I never forgot that we needed to give attention to this area so every chance that I got that I saw I could do something or impact with some type of amendment or direction I tried to do that because it was clear to me that not only was it a need there, it was getting to be more grave,” she continued.

The program included a conversation between Dr. Lacy and Johnson about the void in the representation of African Americans within the Addiction Technology Transfer Centers.

The African American Subcommittee of South Southwest Addiction Technology Transfer Center (SSW ATTC) team with former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

“There was not one designated for the needs and challenges of the African American community, unlike the designated centers for indigenous people and Hispanic populations,” Lacy said. “We saw this as an opportunity to advocate for change and create equitable access to resources, information, and knowledge.”

The process of establishing the African American Subcommittee began in 2019 when the subcommittee members reached out to Congresswoman Johnson to collaborate on gaining legislative support for their initiative.

Through research, they discovered that there had been an African American Technology Transfer Center many years ago, but it was not funded to continue, leading to its eventual demise.

Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham, Executive and Medical Director for the Metropolitan Human Services District, said it is important to target African Americans specifically due to the systemic oppression they continue to face.

“We have an obligation to address the component of racism that has nothing to do with us. It is an ongoing struggle that requires overt efforts to address the underlying trauma and promote healing,” she said.

Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham, Executive and Medical Director for the Metropolitan Human Services District holding their Courageous Conversation Cards prototype.

The event brought together individuals representing Region Six – Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and American Indian Tribes and Communities.

Dr. Head-Dunham, in highlighting the significance of the event, said, “This event allows us to take a deeper, more courageous dive into the impact of inequities on the health of African Americans. We have an opportune moment in time to address racial inequities that have been exposed, particularly within the African American community.”

Maureen Nichols, Director of the SSW ATTC, also stressed the importance of addressing addiction treatment and mental health within African American communities and emphasized the need for culturally appropriate and effective treatment options, aiming to bridge the access gap and reduce health disparities faced by African Americans.

“In the traditional healthcare systems, they often face a lack of access and higher risks in various different health outcomes,” Nichols explained. “It is important that we take a look at why that is, and find solutions for making sure that the African American community has access to the health and wellness that everyone in our community serves.”

To address this pressing issue, Nichols shared their organization’s collaborative efforts with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s African American Behavioral Health Center of Excellence.

These initiatives focus on increasing the representation of African American students in the behavioral health workforce and fostering discussions within the Black community, she said. By promoting healing and seeking solutions, communities can unite and heal from the impact of substance use, mental health challenges, and experiences of racism.

The significance of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson’s presence at the event was also highlighted. Nichols expressed gratitude, stating, “She has been a strong advocate for mental health throughout her career… and helped guide the vision of an African American Behavioral Health Center of Excellence into reality.”

Dr. Lacy also expressed gratitude for the impactful advocacy of former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who played a crucial role in revitalizing the ATTC for African Americans.

The recent tribute to Congresswoman Johnson not only acknowledged her instrumental role but also highlighted the enduring importance of equitable access to behavioral health and human services.

“By celebrating the work of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, we affirm the impact she has had and acknowledge the results of her advocacy,” Dr. Lacy said. “She has been a champion for change, and it is our privilege to honor her as we continue to push for equitable access to behavioral health resources.”

The African American Subcommittee’s work extends beyond the committee room. Through their efforts, they aim to positively influence public perception and policy by giving voice to the needs and concerns of the community.

Dr. Lacy explained, “Engaging in a conversation can open doors and show how change can affect them. There’s a perpetuation of knowledge that happens, and that’s what we’re working towards.”

The committee’s vision of courageous conversations and inclusive representation has helped the team recognize the systemic oppression faced by African Americans throughout history, from slavery to persistent generational trauma.

Dr. Constance Lacy, Dean of the School of Behavioral Health and Human Services at the University of North Texas at Dallas with former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

These realities have highlighted the urgent need for targeted initiatives and systemic change. By amplifying marginalized voices and promoting informed dialogue, the committee strives to address the underlying factors contributing to disparities within the community.

Dr. Head-Dunham said moving forward, the team plans to extend the concept of courageous conversations to various communities and workspaces. Their toolkit, which includes “courageous conversation cards,” provides tangible resources for engaging in these discussions and empowering community leaders, coalitions, and organizations in addressing health inequities.

Dr. Head-Dunham emphasized the importance of involving multiple parties and levels to drive systemic change effectively. From power brokers who influence decision-making to the voices and needs of everyday individuals, their collaboration aims to create a more inclusive and just society.

Through projects such as courageous conversations and engaging young people in discussions about health inequity, the African American Advisory Team has already made a significant impact.

“Our recent project focused on racial healing and health inequity empowered first-generation college students from under-resourced communities,” Dr. Lacy said. “This project opened up opportunities for further dialogue and change.”

The committee’s work benefits not only those directly involved but also has a ripple effect on the wider community. By empowering individuals to have a voice and advocating for change, they aim to create a positive impact on the lives of random individuals on the street. Through education, engagement, and awareness, they hope to inspire others to take action and make a difference in their own lives and communities.