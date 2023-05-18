Connect with us

William Timothy Gilliam (July 18, 1966 – May 6, 2023)

Published

William Timothy Gilliam

William Timothy Gilliam was born on July 18, 1966, to William C. and Addie Gilliam. His nickname was “Tim”, his brother Maurice called him “Colonel”, his niece Monica called him Uncle Frankford, Neighbors called him “Chillgill”, and old friends called him “Law”.

Timothy was born and raised in Dallas, Texas and graduated from H. Grady Spruce High School. He attended Mansfield Business College and Eastfield College. Timothy volunteered for the U. S. Army and served four (4) years with a job assignment in Alaska. He has worked for the Dallas Morning News, A & M Cable Company, The State Fair of Texas, and ended with Amazon in Balch Springs, Texas. Timothy united with Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor G. B. Prince. 

He leaves to cherish his memories with his father and mother, William C. and Addie Gilliam; brother, Maurice L. Gilliam; his former wife, Karen; adopted daughter, Ashley; nieces, Monica and Veronica; grandnieces, Jasmine, Makiya, Azaria and Promise; granddaughter, Anastasia, grandnephews, Waltrell, Braedon and Prince, five aunts, two uncles and a host of relatives and friends.


