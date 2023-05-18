Cleaven Earl Ray (October 9, 1955 – May 5, 2023)

There are often changes in the seasons that bring us to the winter of times that souls are transitioned from spring to winter as we acknowledge the passing of our eldest brother.

Cleaven Earl Ray was born October 9, 1955 in Tatum, Texas, to George Cleaver Ray and Annie Lois Jones Ray. He united with the Fellowship Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of the late Reverend Sammie Davis. His span of employment included the U.S. Census Bureau, Dart, Wal-Mart, and UPS.

He was one whom found success at various institutions of higher learning. His educational and academic pursuits lead him from Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School to Stonewall Jackson School to Skyline High School and to East Texas State University in Commerce, TX where he received his bachelor’s degree in computer science. He Shined despite many challenges and obstacles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Ray and Annie Ray; and brother, Michael Ray.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory; two brothers, Bobby Ray of Garland, TX; Patrick Ray of Duncanville, TX; and two sisters, Vickie Ray Levels (Curtis) of DeSoto, TX; and Shelicar Ray of Dallas, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

