Amiracle LaShae Manzay (February 24, 2007 – May 1, 2023)

Most would consider Saturday to be a day of rest, but not for the parents of AMIRACLE LASHAE MANZAY. They were very busy welcoming their new bundle of joy on February 24th, 2007. Her father, Deondray Manzay and her mother, Tineeka Cashaw were filled with so much happiness when their baby girl was born.

To them it was only befitting to name her AMIRACLE because, well to put it simply, she was “a miracle.” Her mother was particularly excited to name her AMIRACLE because there was a 17 year age difference between her first and second children.

Merriam-Webster defines a miracle as an “extremely outstanding or unusual event, thing, or accomplishment.” The Holy Bible defines a miracle as “an event that involves the direct and powerful action of God.”

God gave all of us an “extremely outstanding” gift when he blessed us with the life of AMIRACLE. It may have seemed like an “unusual event,” at the time, but AMIRACLE was one of God’s accomplishments. AMIRACLE’S life was a “direct and powerful act of God.”

At the age of 4 AMIRACLE was diagnosed with diabetes. Even though she dealt with this struggle daily, she still found a way to enjoy just being a kid. AMIRACLE loved to, as her mother says, “try” to sing and dance.

AMIRACLE was a sophomore student at Ray Braswell High School in Little Elm, Texas.

Our grief over the loss of AMIRACLE may seem too soon, but we can find comfort and peace in the fact that AMIRACLE accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 6. When you think of AMIRACLE, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived with purpose.

The picture we see today is of AMIRACLE celebrating her Sweet 16th birthday. AMIRACLE is beautiful, wearing her earthly crown. Now AMIRACLE rests in God’s arms wearing her heavenly crown.

AMIRACLE was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend who was preceded in death by her grandparents, William Cashaw Sr. and Doretha W. Cashaw; William Manzay and Vinnie Manzy; William David Cashaw Jr. and Kathleen Cashaw.

AMIRACLE’S beautiful smile that could light up your soul will be remembered by her parents, Deondray Manzay Sr. and Tineeka Cashaw; two sisters, Destaney Dunn and Amya Manzay; two brothers, Deondray Manzay Jr. and Alijah Hotchkins; her grandparents, Alphonso Smith and Charletha Smith, Bobbie Johunkin and Lillie Younkin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. -Matthew 5:4