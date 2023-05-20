Black Business: Briesly’s Boutique

Briesly’s Boutique is a contemporary clothing store established in 2011 in Colleyville. Briesly’s is in The Shops at Lakeside in Flower Mound. The name Briesly’s comes from a childhood nickname of owner Brie Washington. Briesly’s carry’s a unique mix of brands and styles including contemporary popular brands that she loves to incorporate with locally designed products to give customers the ability to own a true one-of-a-kind item. Enjoy a great shopping experience at Briesly’s Boutique, 2451 Lakeside Pkwy. Ste. 160, Flower Mound, 469-763-3550 or email: brieslysboutique@yahoo.com

https://www.brieslysboutique.com/