Black Business: Briesly’s Boutique

Briesly’s Boutique is a contemporary clothing store established in 2011 in Colleyville. Briesly’s is in The Shops at Lakeside in Flower Mound. The name Briesly’s comes from a childhood nickname of owner Brie Washington. Briesly’s carry’s a unique mix of brands and styles including contemporary popular brands that she loves to incorporate with locally designed products to give customers the ability to own a true one-of-a-kind item. Enjoy a great shopping experience at Briesly’s Boutique, 2451 Lakeside Pkwy. Ste. 160, Flower Mound, 469-763-3550 or email: brieslysboutique@yahoo.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Fit and Faithful Living’s mission is to grow youth and families strong by positively impacting lives through their after-school programs, summer camps, family health,...
Spotlight Story
Bringing Families Back to the Table One Meal at a Time, says the Professional Celebrity Chef, Felicia Guimont the founder of OMG Cakes &...
Spotlight Story
Fitness by Nori came about through Nori’s also known as the Mz. ButterflyBeast own fitness journey. She has always been a dreamer. Nori is...
Spotlight Story
Beloved Community Center (BCC) provides capacity building assistance (CBA) and technical assistance (TA) to nonprofit organizations. The capacity building assistance menu of services includes...