Bessie M. Long

September 7, 1933 – May 12, 2023

Bessie Mae Long was the third child of six born to Charlie Richardson and Sallie Fucuals Richardson, on September 7, 1933, in Seagoville, Texas.

Bessie was united in marriage with M.C. Long October 13,1961.

In 1962, she was filled with the Holy Ghost on the way to The Holy Convocation in Memphis, Tennessee riding on the Church van when the anointing was so powerful on the van, it knocked her off her sit and slayed her, filled her with the evidence of tongues, at the Wheatley C.O.G.I.G. under the leadership of Joe S. Jackson. She served as the President of the Usher Board of the senior and Jr Usher, Local, Jurisdiction and National Ushers until 1979 under Bishop J. Neaul Haynes. Later moving her membership to Lighthouse COGIC under the leadership of Superintendent Edward Calloway and was a faithful usher from 1979-1991. Returning back to Saintsville, serving as an Usher and Sixty Plus Women Choir under Bishop J. Neaul Haynes leadership until his demise. In 2019 during Covid, she became a faithful online member of Rosser Sanctuary under leadership of Undra Hendrix.

Bessie departed this life at 12:48AM Friday morning May 12, 2023, in Dallas, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband, M.C Long; son, Nathaniel Richardson; stepson, Jerry Jordan; three sisters, Dorothy, Beatrice and Helen; two brothers, Arthur Lee and Robert Charles and one stepbrother, Charlie.

She leaves to cherish: one daughter, Sharon (Undra); two granddaughters, Sha’Randa (Tyrone) and Taylor; three great-grandsons, Dominique, DaMaryion, Tailan, and one great-grand daughter, Triniti.