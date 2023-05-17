May 28, 1946 – May 9, 2023

Jacqueline Laverne Hawthorne was born on May 28,1946 to James Herod and Marie Ayers. On the afternoon of May 9,2023, Jacqueline was called home to be with the Lord.

Jacqueline was born and raised in Dallas where she Graduated from James Madison High School in 1963. She attended a small college in Arlington. She was a Merchandise Buyer for Colberts Volks for 25+ years.

Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memories three children: Tonya Davis (husband)Anthony, Lester Hawthorne Jr. (wife) Sharon and Charles Hawthorne (wife) Scheniqua, her grandchildren Ke’Cheon Bello, Jasmine Hawthorne, Tajudeen Bello Jr. Devonte’ Hawthorne and Charles Hawthorne Jr. and four Great-grandchildren Thaniyah Searcy, Ke’Mani Baker, Corinne James, Se’Vyn Baker.

Jacqueline is survived by three brothers Carl Herod, Delfert Riggs and Ronald Riggs four sisters Gail Riggs -O’Neal, Cathy Riggs, Angie Herod and Alene Herod.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories a host of nieces’ nephews and cousins.