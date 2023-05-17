Connect with us

Aletha Ross-Hamilton

Published

October 25, 1936 – May 9, 2023

Aletha Ross-Hamilton

Aletha Ross was born to Irvin and Ada Ross on October 25th,1936 in Magnolia, Arkansas. She attended Freehope Community Schools in the Freehope Community. She was employed and retire in October of 1999 from Armark in Dallas TX.

Aletha accepted Christ at an early age and served in various ministries at Saint John AME Church, Magnolia AR. Upon moving to Dallas she married her husband TC Hamilton and later united with Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Robert Adams. While serving numerous years at Zion Missionary Baptist Church she sang in the choir, participated with the mission board and served as the secretary of the Sunday school.

She is proceeded in death by her parents (Irvin and Ada), three brothers (Obie, Ervin, Orbie) and one sister (Queen Esther).

She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, TC Hamilton and five adult stepchildren. One brother, Johnnie Ross (Gladys), One sister Francis Ross, two special nieces Shelia Thomas and Jackie Ross-Roy and a special friend Ms. Annie Johnson and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

