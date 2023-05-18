Connect with us

Black Business: OMG Cakes & Southern Best Catering, LLC

OMG Cakes & Southern Best Catering, LLC Chef Felicia Guimont
Chef Felicia Guimont

Bringing Families Back to the Table One Meal at a Time, says the Professional Celebrity Chef, Felicia Guimont the founder of OMG Cakes & Southern Best Catering, LLC. She touts these two companies with one mission – “quality service”. Upon hiring Chef Felicia, you will be totally put at ease with the catering at your event. You can expect to be treated like a celebrity by getting her Southern BEST experience. Visit the website and check out her menus and products.

https://cheffeeguimont.com/

