Superb Women: Nikki Simon

Nikki Simon

Nikki Simon is the founder and owner of Simon Engineering & Consulting, Inc., a civil engineering consulting firm she founded in January 2010. Nikki brings more than 29 years of experience in the planning, design and management of site development, civil infrastructure, and multi-modal transportation projects. Nikki is a professional engineer licensed in multiple states including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. She has been recognized by DiversityBusiness.com as a Top Emerging Business and one of the Top Collin County area women-owned businesses. A graduate of Killeen High School, she studied engineering at Texas A&M University. She serves as treasurer of the Greater Dallas Planning Council and a board member and past president of the North Central Texas InterLink Inc. Nikki is also a member of the Greater Dallas Regional Chamber’s Leadership Dallas Class of 2023.