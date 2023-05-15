Connect with us

Brandon DeShawn Gibbs, Sr.

Published

January 5, 1984 – May 4, 2023

Brandon DeShawn Gibbs Sr

Brandon DeShawn Gibbs, Sr.  “Tahoe” as he was fondly known was a loving husband and father who completed his mission on May 4, 2023.

Brandon matriculated through the Fort Worth Independent School District, and obtained a Class A CDL after graduating from Truck Driving School, obtained an Associates Degree; and his last accomplishment was obtaining a Bachelors Degree in Social Studies from UTA. 

His graduation date, May 12, 2023. His wife and children will walk in his place to receive his Degree.

“Tahoe” was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys  and enjoyed coaching youth football in various leagues around the city.

Brandon was preceded in death by his first love, his mother Alice Slack.

Many fond, joyous  and laughable memories will linger in the hearts of his beloved wife, Sylvia Gibbs; his children, Chelsea Gibbs, Brandon DeShawn Gibbs, Jr., and Dorian Gatewood; his father, Leo Gibbs, Sr; a host of siblings, homies, and friends. 

