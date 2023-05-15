Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Annawaynette Kennard (August 29, 1952 – April 16, 2023)

Published

Annawaynette Kennard

Annawaynette Woods Kennard was born, August 29, 1952 in Dallas, Texas. To Dorothy Lee Woods and John Daniel Woods. They soon moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she spent most of her Young Adult life in school and work.

Anna was married while in High School and had two beautiful daughters. After graduating from Polytechnic High School in 1971, Annawaynette attended Tarrant County College, and received her Associated degree. Later, she attended Dallas Baptist University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) in Business and Psychology Interdisciplinary degree in 1994 with a GPA of 3.71

In her adult life most people called her Anna because they were unable to pronounce her complete first name “Annawaynette”.

Annawaynette’s employment life began with the Army Corp of Engineers when she was a senior at Polytechnic High School in the VOE Program. Upon graduation she started her working career with Champlin Petroleum in September of 1971. Champlin later became Union Pacific Resources in 1986. She worked there for 29 years. In July of 2003, she began what would be the remainder of her working career with Moncrief Oil & Gas Company where she was dearly beloved and received a multitude of blessings until her passing. (Thank You Moncrief Family).

Her deep and most loving passion was in serving God’s Kingdom here on earth as she labored in teaching, and serving in many ministries and administration after being baptized at an early age. She worshipped at Eastland Street Church of Christ, Metro Church of Christ, Oak Cliff Church of Christ, and most recently at Forest Hill Church of Christ. She enjoyed cruising, and the majority of it with her sisterhood, The Angels. Lastly, she was artistically gifted with spiritual adult coloring books as a favorite pastime.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Preceding her homegoing are her parents, John Daniel Woods and Dorothy Lee Singleton; her Daughter Deidre (Detra) Yvonne Smith; and Grandson Ulice Threadgill, III (Tre’).

She leaves to always cherish her memories her Daughter; Debra Yvette Kennard; Sister: Dorothy Dee (Deedie) Price (Adolphus); Brother: Mark Anthony Woods (Barbara); Brother: Dwayne Ray Woods (Kathy); Grandchildren: Ashlee Niko Pickens and Ashton Cole Pickens. Her Great-Grandchildren: Jaydin Cole Gowans-Pickens, Lily’Ana Yvonne Pickens, Ashton Cole-Tre Pickens, and Noah Cole Pickens, Aunt:  Rosemary Alexander (James), and a host of loving Nieces, nephews, cousins, her spiritual families, and dear friends.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Emma Jean Spears Emma Jean Spears

Obits

Emma Jean Spears (1942 – 2023)

Emma Jean Spears was born December 30, 1942 in the small rural town of Eldorado, Texas to Andrew Campbell and Lovie Green Campbell.  She was...

2 days ago

Obits

Brandon DeShawn Gibbs, Sr.

January 5, 1984 – May 4, 2023 Brandon DeShawn Gibbs, Sr.  “Tahoe” as he was fondly known was a loving husband and father who...

2 days ago
Joseph Carter Joseph Carter

Obits

Joseph Carter (August 25, 1951 — April 10, 2023)

Joseph Carter born to Marzug and Mildred Carter Shakir August 25. 1951 in Houston, Texas. He grew up in the Third Ward and Sunnyside...

3 days ago
Roderick Jermaine Jones Roderick Jermaine Jones

Obits

Roderick Jermaine Jones (10/23/1986 – 04/18/2023)

Roderick Jones, 36, beloved Son, Brother, and Father entered this world on October 23,1986 in Fort Worth, TX, to Rodney Berry and Jacqueline Jones....

3 days ago
Advertisement