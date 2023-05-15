Annawaynette Kennard (August 29, 1952 – April 16, 2023)

Annawaynette Woods Kennard was born, August 29, 1952 in Dallas, Texas. To Dorothy Lee Woods and John Daniel Woods. They soon moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she spent most of her Young Adult life in school and work.

Anna was married while in High School and had two beautiful daughters. After graduating from Polytechnic High School in 1971, Annawaynette attended Tarrant County College, and received her Associated degree. Later, she attended Dallas Baptist University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) in Business and Psychology Interdisciplinary degree in 1994 with a GPA of 3.71

In her adult life most people called her Anna because they were unable to pronounce her complete first name “Annawaynette”.

Annawaynette’s employment life began with the Army Corp of Engineers when she was a senior at Polytechnic High School in the VOE Program. Upon graduation she started her working career with Champlin Petroleum in September of 1971. Champlin later became Union Pacific Resources in 1986. She worked there for 29 years. In July of 2003, she began what would be the remainder of her working career with Moncrief Oil & Gas Company where she was dearly beloved and received a multitude of blessings until her passing. (Thank You Moncrief Family).

Her deep and most loving passion was in serving God’s Kingdom here on earth as she labored in teaching, and serving in many ministries and administration after being baptized at an early age. She worshipped at Eastland Street Church of Christ, Metro Church of Christ, Oak Cliff Church of Christ, and most recently at Forest Hill Church of Christ. She enjoyed cruising, and the majority of it with her sisterhood, The Angels. Lastly, she was artistically gifted with spiritual adult coloring books as a favorite pastime.

Preceding her homegoing are her parents, John Daniel Woods and Dorothy Lee Singleton; her Daughter Deidre (Detra) Yvonne Smith; and Grandson Ulice Threadgill, III (Tre’).

She leaves to always cherish her memories her Daughter; Debra Yvette Kennard; Sister: Dorothy Dee (Deedie) Price (Adolphus); Brother: Mark Anthony Woods (Barbara); Brother: Dwayne Ray Woods (Kathy); Grandchildren: Ashlee Niko Pickens and Ashton Cole Pickens. Her Great-Grandchildren: Jaydin Cole Gowans-Pickens, Lily’Ana Yvonne Pickens, Ashton Cole-Tre Pickens, and Noah Cole Pickens, Aunt: Rosemary Alexander (James), and a host of loving Nieces, nephews, cousins, her spiritual families, and dear friends.