Superb Women: Lynette Ross

Lynette Ross (fondly known as Sha) is a third-generation restaurant owner of Mister James Delicious Foods Restaurant in Cedar Hill, Texas and Magnolia, Arkansas. Her passion for ministering to people inspired her to join forces with her late paternal grandfather, James Gilbert, and her aunt, Crystal Howell, in not only feeding people but ministering to them over a cup of coffee or a bite to eat. Her charming and witty personality took her from waiting on tables to learning the business inside out. She attended school at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark. She later received her Associates of Arts Degree from Cedar Valley College. Lynette enjoyed traveling, skydiving, snorkeling, zip lining and ATV riding.
