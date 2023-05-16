Connect with us

Superb Women: Alma Love Langrum

Alma Langrum

Alma Love Langrum is the Chief Executive Officer of Aisha’s Learning Centers and AJL’s Wings of Hope. Aisha’s has been serving children and families in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area for more than 39 years. Alma is full of love and she has traveled the globe serving as an ambassador for Early Care and Education for People to People. As an ambassador to South Africa and Germany, she shared ideas and suggestions for the important years of development in young children. Hailing from Houston, she attended L.G. Pinkston High School, and Alma studied at Paul Quinn College and Texas Woman’s University. She was recently honored by the Psi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority.

