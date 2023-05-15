Superb Women: Shauna T. Freeman

Shauna T. Freeman is a plus-size influencer and entrepreneur born and raised in Dallas, Texas. Shauna’s journey began on social media in 2017, where she started sharing coupon deals and building a community who she proudly refers to as her “cousins.” In 2020, Shauna transitioned from couponing to fashion, using her platform to empower curvy women to feel confident in their skin. Recognizing that there was a lack of representation in the fashion industry for plus-size women, Shauna decided to take matters into her own hands by creating her own brand, Expressions Inc. Check out her master class on Monday, May 15, 2023 – via zoom https://www.shaunat.shop/pro…/target-audience-master-class
