Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

In Memoriam: Ms. Cora Lee Allison

3-1-1960 – 4-9-2023

Published

Ms. Cora Lee Allison, 63, of Carrollton, Texas, departed this life on April 9, 2023. She was born on March 1, 1960, to Frank and Mary Allison in Marianna Arkansas. She was the 10th of thirteen children. She

graduated from Lee High School, Marianna, Arkansas in 1977. Cora loved to love on people. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her famous baked macaroni and cheese and lemon cakes.

Cora accepted Christ at an early age at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Marianna, Arkansas, under the leadership of the late Rev. E. R. Gaines. In 1984, she relocated to Inglewood, California, where she served faithfully under the leadership of the late Dr. Raymond E. Nance, New Prospect Baptist Church, Los Angeles, California until relocating to Carrollton, Texas. In 2004, she continued her mission of serving under the leadership of Pastors, Norris and Tonya McGill, Antioch Christian Church, Irving Texas, where she was ordained as a Deaconess until her passing.

Cora leaves behind to cherish her life: one daughter, Sandra Nathan Gilbert, Arizona; two sons, Gregory (Marissa) Woods, of Little Elm, Texas, and Sherman Allison, of Dallas Texas; nine grandchildren, Malika Carter, Stephon Nathan, Joshua Allison, Justin Allison, Jonathan Allison, Jaden Allison, Joseph Brickley, Mason Wallace, Londyn Wood, and Gianna Woods; three brothers, Frank Allison Jr., Marianna Arkansas, George (Maxcine) Allison, Fayetteville, GA, Darnell (Linda) Allison, Los Angeles, CA; eight sisters; Ella Brewer, Ruby (Phillip) Davis, both of Marianna, Arkansas, Earnestine Williams, Luddie (Raymond) Shaw, Carrollton, Texas, Patricia Allison, Arlington, Texas, Bernice Nance, Lenora Allison, both of Inglewood, California, Alice (Stanley) Prince, Compton, California; one uncle, Benjamin Kelly, St. Louis, Missouri; one aunt, Louise Kelly, St. Louis Missouri; sister-n-law Doris Allison, Marianna, Arkansas, and a host of nieces, nephews, relative, spiritual children’s and friends. Preceded in death; brother, Bennie Lee Allison; brother-n-laws, Rev. Raymond.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Jacquelyn Marie Dial Jacquelyn Marie Dial

Obits

In Memoriam: Jacquelyn Marie Dial

1965 - 2023

1 day ago
Janie Ruth Fields Janie Ruth Fields

Obits

In Memoriam: Janie Ruth Fields

1939 – 2023

1 day ago

Obits

Robert Lee Whitmill, Sr. (December 8, 1930 ~ May 8, 2023)

Robert Lee Whitmill was born on December 8, 1930, in Whitehouse Texas to  Horace Whitmill and Eliza Whitmill. He received his education from the...

2 days ago
Mrs. Bettye Thomas Mrs. Bettye Thomas

Obits

Mrs. Bettye Thomas (SEPTEMBER 16, 1944 – APRIL 24, 2023)

On September 16, 1944, in Marlin, Texas, Lorean Holloway and Willie D. Humphrey were blessed with a beautiful daughter and she was named Bettye...

2 days ago
Advertisement