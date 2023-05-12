In Memoriam: Ms. Cora Lee Allison

Ms. Cora Lee Allison, 63, of Carrollton, Texas, departed this life on April 9, 2023. She was born on March 1, 1960, to Frank and Mary Allison in Marianna Arkansas. She was the 10th of thirteen children. She

graduated from Lee High School, Marianna, Arkansas in 1977. Cora loved to love on people. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her famous baked macaroni and cheese and lemon cakes.

Cora accepted Christ at an early age at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Marianna, Arkansas, under the leadership of the late Rev. E. R. Gaines. In 1984, she relocated to Inglewood, California, where she served faithfully under the leadership of the late Dr. Raymond E. Nance, New Prospect Baptist Church, Los Angeles, California until relocating to Carrollton, Texas. In 2004, she continued her mission of serving under the leadership of Pastors, Norris and Tonya McGill, Antioch Christian Church, Irving Texas, where she was ordained as a Deaconess until her passing.

Cora leaves behind to cherish her life: one daughter, Sandra Nathan Gilbert, Arizona; two sons, Gregory (Marissa) Woods, of Little Elm, Texas, and Sherman Allison, of Dallas Texas; nine grandchildren, Malika Carter, Stephon Nathan, Joshua Allison, Justin Allison, Jonathan Allison, Jaden Allison, Joseph Brickley, Mason Wallace, Londyn Wood, and Gianna Woods; three brothers, Frank Allison Jr., Marianna Arkansas, George (Maxcine) Allison, Fayetteville, GA, Darnell (Linda) Allison, Los Angeles, CA; eight sisters; Ella Brewer, Ruby (Phillip) Davis, both of Marianna, Arkansas, Earnestine Williams, Luddie (Raymond) Shaw, Carrollton, Texas, Patricia Allison, Arlington, Texas, Bernice Nance, Lenora Allison, both of Inglewood, California, Alice (Stanley) Prince, Compton, California; one uncle, Benjamin Kelly, St. Louis, Missouri; one aunt, Louise Kelly, St. Louis Missouri; sister-n-law Doris Allison, Marianna, Arkansas, and a host of nieces, nephews, relative, spiritual children’s and friends. Preceded in death; brother, Bennie Lee Allison; brother-n-laws, Rev. Raymond.

