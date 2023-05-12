Connect with us

In Memoriam: Jacquelyn Marie Dial

1965 – 2023

Published

GOD called upon Jacqueline Marie Dial on April 3, 2023. Jacqueline (Jack-Jack) Dial was born on November 14, 1965, to Arthur Earl Dial and Alice Ann Hastings in Lubbock, Texas. As a young girl, she moved to Fort Worth, making that her second home.  She went on to have a son Demarick Dial, attended FWISD, and held various customer service positions.

Everyone loved her bubbly and honest personality. Jack-Jack was an authentic mentor to her friends and family. She was always the life of the party. She found comfort and peace by making people smile and laugh. Her personality was contagious, and she made every effort to ensure that others felt loved. Jack-Jack, you will be truly missed. We love you.

She was predeceased by Sarah Johnson (grandmother), Alice Ann Hastings (mother), Eddie Carl Hastings (brother), and Mary Dial (mother).

She is survived by her son, father, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 aunties, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and other relatives and friends.

