Obits

In Memoriam: Janie Ruth Fields

1939 – 2023

Published

Janie Ruth W. Temple Fields was born Saturday, October 14, 1939, in Palestine, Texas to Ruth Mitchell and James Lewis Woodard. She was educated in the public schools and graduated from A.M. Story High School.

She met and married Joe E. Temple and to this union they had five children.

After the birth of her first child, she moved to Fort Worth, Texas to begin her life. She was a domestic worker for Dr. Marion Brooks and family. Later she was an insurance agent for Universal Life Insurance Company. She worked for Tandy Industries and later was employed with Fort Worth I.S.D. as a cafeteria worker, working at Morningside Elementary and then O.D. Wyatt High School.

She was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church where she could be found doing what she enjoyed, greeting visitors as a member of usher board #3. In addition, she worked with the youth usher board.

She was a member of the Fellowship Corner Senior Citizens Center and danced with the Stepping Grannies. She was a member of the Ladies Red Hats and enjoyed traveling with the group. All of these activities she enjoyed until her health failed.

Later, she met and married Mr. L. Fields.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Lewis Roberson. She leaves to cherish precious memories in the hearts of her family, Katherine Suttice (Ronald), Sherial Temple, Ronald Temple (Bessie), Aaron Temple (Shamika), and Lewis L. Temple, Sr.; grandsons, Brandon Temple, Alex Johnson (Connie) and Lewis L. Temple, Jr.; granddaughters, Tamina, Amber, DeAngela, KeAmbria (Jordan), KeAaron (Raheem), Zuri, Joycealyn; great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; cousins, Edward Minneweather, Veronica Mitchell-Richardson (Robert); and one very special play daughter, Pamela Dansby who the family extends heartfelt thanks to Pam who cared for and helped with mom’s care as her heart failed; and a host of other family and friends.

