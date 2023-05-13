Superb Women: Dr. Shaneka D. Baylor

Dr. Shaneka D. Baylor

Dr. Shaneka D. Baylor is an integrative and functional nutrition pharmacist, entrepreneur, and consultant. She holds board certification in both Geriatric and Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy, and she is also a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. Dr. Shaneka received her BS in Biology from Dillard University and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas Southern University. She also completed her postgraduate Pharmacy Practice Residency in Public Health at the University of Missouri – Kansas City in conjunction with the Kansas City Free Health Clinic. Dr Shaneka also received her MS Degree in Nutrition and Wellness at Benedictine University. She is also the franchise owner of Chefs for Seniors DFW Mid-Cities South.