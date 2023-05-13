Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: V12 Yoga

Published

Ade Hazley V12 Yoga Business Spotlight

Ade Hazley is the founder of Rock Star Fitness Camps and co-founder of V12 yoga. V12 Yoga classes provide a yoga flow that builds energy using the power of vinyasa flow. They also offer restorative, deep stretch, high-intensity FIT classes, and meditation. With a mixture of ancient practice and modern everyday living, V12 yoga teachers teach you to connect with your inner power self. Their location brings yoga to Downtown Dallas and creates the experience that is missing in the heart of the Farmers Market district. It’s organic, urban, and natural.

Check them out in person at 600 S Harwood on the 2nd floor, 214-741-9642. https://v12yoga.com/

