Obits

Reverend Willis Marshall Jr. (JANUARY 19, 1945 – MAY 7, 2023)

Published

Reverend Willis Marshall Jr

Willis Marshall Jr. was born January 19, 1945, in Winnsboro, Louisiana to Willis Marshall Sr. and Dora Vaughn Marshall. He accepted Christ at an early age at New Hope Baptist Church for many years before joining and serving as a faithful member and reverend at Greater True Light Baptist Church (GTLBC).

He was united in holy matrimony with Cathy Garner Marshall to this union, God entrusted the love, care, and up brining of three sons and seven daughters. Rev Marshall was a hardworking man, he served as a head cook at Walter Jetton. Later, Rev Marshall was promoted to Mascot Construction for Warner Brothers. Afterwards, he worked for the city of Fort Worth for 10 years. Lastly, Rev Marshall was a successfully entrepreneur as he owned and operated his very own successful tire business for many years.

Rev. Willis Marshall Jr. leaves to cherish his memory two sons: Terrance Cotton and Kendrick Marshall, five daughters: Sandy Ann Marshall Johnson, Janice Marshall, Gwendolyn Marshall Hennins (Teddy), Robbie Marshall and Typhanye Prelow, five brothers: Plase Marshall (Marvann), Sylvester Marshall (Bobby), Samuel Marshall (Betty), Ashley Marshall (Carol), Michael Harrison (Mary Alicie), three sisters: Gwendolyn Johnson, Iris Marshall, and Frances Harrison. He is preceded in death by his wife Cathy Marshall, father Willis Marshall, mother Dora Marshall, daughter Sherry Denise Marshall, son Paul DeJuan Garner, sister Betty Jo Harrison. Rev Marshall leaves a host of grand and great grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

