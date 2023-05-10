On February 25, 1949 Ollie Lee Terrell welcomed the arrival of her blessing from God. Ollie Joyce Terrell. She was born in Denton and raised in Fort Worth where she grew up with her Aunts and Uncles as sisters and brothers.

Joyce accepted the Lord as her savior and was baptized at an early age at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church. She graduated from Kirkpatrick High school in 1967. She was last employed at Elbit Systems of America 22 years of building aircraft parts where she retired.

Joyce was a very devoted mother and grandmother to all. She loved her family and friends and never met a stranger. In her free time she loved to dance and spend time with her grandson.

She was preceded in death by Grandparents Willie and Martha Terrell, Parents Wilbert and Ollie Fantroy, Her sons Rodney and Steven Terrell.

She leaves to cherish her memories : Daughter Jacquita Williams, Grandson Joshua Willis, Step sister Debra Miller, Uncles; Charlie and Rueben Terrell, Aunt; Edna Marshall, God daughter Toni Lowe and a host of other relatives and friends.

