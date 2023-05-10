Dorothy Faye Wells was born May 5, 1941, in Fairfield, Texas. She resided in the Fairfield and Butler communities. She was a graduate of Dogan High School. She relocated to Fort Worth where she met her husband Oscar Wells. They married and had two sons, James and Jerald.

Dorothy accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a faithful attendee and participant in Sunday School and Mission. She loved to talk about the Lord and how good he had been to her. She would often say “One day….we all gotta go and Ya better be ready”!

Dorothy was employed by ARA Manufacturing. She retired from Miller Brewing Company after 33 years of service. She enjoyed playing dominoes, knitting, and gardening.

Left to mourn son James Wells, (Sandy) son Jerald Wells, (LaShonda) 6 grandchildren, sisters Ila Mae Mercer(Donnel) Estella Small, Annie Grace Brown (William) , Ellen Calvin, and host of nieces and nephews and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT