Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Mrs. Dorothy Faye Wells (MAY 5, 1941 – MAY 6, 2023)

Published

Mrs. Dorothy Faye Wells

Dorothy Faye Wells was born May 5, 1941, in Fairfield, Texas. She resided in the Fairfield and Butler communities. She was a graduate of Dogan High School. She relocated to Fort Worth where she met her husband Oscar Wells. They married and had two sons, James and Jerald.

Dorothy accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a faithful attendee and participant in Sunday School and Mission. She loved to talk about the Lord and how good he had been to her. She would often say “One day….we all gotta go and Ya better be ready”!

Dorothy was employed by ARA Manufacturing. She retired from Miller Brewing Company after 33 years of service. She enjoyed playing dominoes, knitting, and gardening.

Left to mourn son James Wells, (Sandy) son Jerald Wells, (LaShonda) 6 grandchildren, sisters Ila Mae Mercer(Donnel) Estella Small, Annie Grace Brown (William) , Ellen Calvin, and host of nieces and nephews and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Reverend Willis Marshall Jr. Reverend Willis Marshall Jr.

Obits

Reverend Willis Marshall Jr. (JANUARY 19, 1945 – MAY 7, 2023)

Willis Marshall Jr. was born January 19, 1945, in Winnsboro, Louisiana to Willis Marshall Sr. and Dora Vaughn Marshall. He accepted Christ at an...

2 days ago
Ollie Joyce Terrell Ollie Joyce Terrell

Obits

Ollie Joyce Terrell (FEBRUARY 25, 1949 – APRIL 26, 2023)

On February 25, 1949 Ollie Lee Terrell welcomed the arrival of her blessing from God. Ollie Joyce Terrell. She was born in Denton and...

2 days ago
Phyllis Ann Elliott Phyllis Ann Elliott

Obits

Phyllis Ann Elliott (SEPTEMBER 7, 1945 – APRIL 18, 2023)

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Grace Eleanor Franklin Cromer Eubank and Reginald S. Eubank in 1945. She attended numerous elementary and middle schools; she...

3 days ago
Lakrisha Lanette Waters-Williams Lakrisha Lanette Waters-Williams

Obits

Lakrisha Lanette Waters-Williams (JULY 17, 1980 – APRIL 27, 2023)

LaKrisha Waters-Williams, affectionately known as Quee, came into the world with an infectious smile and open arms on July 17, 1980. She was born...

3 days ago
Advertisement