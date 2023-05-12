Black Business: Pressed Roots

Pressed Roots is a haven for your hair. Like a love letter to every texture. No Matter if your hair is 4C, 3A, fine loops, tight curls, they are all about it. They learn, nourish, and press your tresses to perfection, in a thoughtfully cultivated space where you can truly relax and reconnect. Because caring for our hair is a beautiful thing. The Founder of Pressed Roots is Piersten Gaines, and she says, “Hair is an important part of our culture – a part of our roots. It’s not simply about the aesthetic, it’s a ritual. While the journey to healthy hair is unique to each person’s hair texture, it shouldn’t have to be difficult, or inconvenient. On the contrary, it should be enjoyable.” Pressed Roots is the solution with locations in Arlington, Dallas and Plano. Book your appointment today.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Break The MOLDZ Create and Sip opened in Downtown Dallas’s oldest neighborhood. Break The MOLDZ is a fun and creative arts and crafts company...
Spotlight Story
Gratus Candles is a family owned and operated soy candle company out of McKinney, Texas. Gratus Candles wants to be that simple daily reminder...
Spotlight Story
Business Spotlight: Replace with this text: Konjo Beauty is an all-natural African-inspired beauty product. “Konjo” means “beautiful” in the native language of Ethiopia, the...
Spotlight Story
M O B Luxury brow lounge is tucked away in the center of Dallas. With a passion and love for eyebrows, Monica Sperling has...