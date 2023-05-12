Connect with us

Black Business: Pressed Roots

Piersten Gaines
Piersten Gaines

Pressed Roots is a haven for your hair. Like a love letter to every texture. No Matter if your hair is 4C, 3A, fine loops, tight curls, they are all about it. They learn, nourish, and press your tresses to perfection, in a thoughtfully cultivated space where you can truly relax and reconnect. Because caring for our hair is a beautiful thing. The Founder of Pressed Roots is Piersten Gaines, and she says, “Hair is an important part of our culture – a part of our roots. It’s not simply about the aesthetic, it’s a ritual. While the journey to healthy hair is unique to each person’s hair texture, it shouldn’t have to be difficult, or inconvenient. On the contrary, it should be enjoyable.” Pressed Roots is the solution with locations in Arlington, Dallas and Plano. Book your appointment today.

https://pressedroots.com/

