Superb Women: Deborah Williams

Deborah Williams hails from Temple, Texas and attended Prairie View A&M University. The owner of DW3 Enterprise – to focus on all-natural hair care products. She created a homeopathic formula containing intense moisturizers which promote fast healing for dry or damaged hair. She is the founder of Women Empowering Women Foundation, and she’s a fierce advocate for survivors of domestic violence. Deborah is full of energy and she is passionate about everything she undertakes. A dynamic speaker and community servant, Deborah loves to support and shine a light on people, especially women, doing positive things. Also a certified Debt Specialist, she successfully completed the Professional Debt Arbitration Training Program from IAPDA.