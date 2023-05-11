Superb Women: Jessica Armstead

Jessica Armstead is a dynamic young woman. A 2023 graduate of the University of North Texas – Dallas and she also attended Mountain View College, she has a long list of accolades. While at UNT Dallas, she served in many capacities and was elected SGA President in 2021 and reelected in 2022. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Black Student Union and the Sigma Beta Delta honor society; this Ronald E. McNair scholar is an eloquent speaker and dedicated community servant. Jessica has interned at Black Women in Nonprofit Leadership and Promise House. Referred to as a “trailblazer” by her school, she plans to take her bachelor’s degree in child development and family studies to Howard University where she will enter the Master’s Degree program in social work before entering the doctoral program. Jessica is a published author and she hails from Oakland, CA.