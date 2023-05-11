Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Jessica Armstead

Published

Jessica Armstead is a dynamic young woman.  A 2023 graduate of the University of North Texas – Dallas and she also attended Mountain View College,  she has a long list of accolades.  While at UNT Dallas, she served in many capacities and was elected SGA President in 2021 and reelected in 2022.  A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Black Student Union and the Sigma Beta Delta honor society; this Ronald E. McNair scholar is an eloquent speaker and dedicated community servant. Jessica has interned at Black Women in Nonprofit Leadership and Promise House. Referred to as a “trailblazer” by her school, she plans to take her bachelor’s degree in child development and family studies to Howard University where she will enter the Master’s Degree program in social work before entering the doctoral program. Jessica is a published author and she hails from Oakland, CA. 

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Deborah Williams Deborah Williams

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Deborah Williams

Deborah Williams hails from Temple, Texas and attended Prairie View A&M University. The owner of DW3 Enterprise – to focus on all-natural hair care...

39 mins ago
Pam G. Eudaric Pam G. Eudaric

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Pam G. Eudaric

Pam G. Eudaric is a mother, attorney, author and founder /CEO of several businesses. A native of zSt. Croix, she received her B.A. degree from...

2 days ago
Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley

Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley received her BS Degree in Biology from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Doctor of Medicine from the Brody School...

3 days ago
Roslyn Barker Roslyn Barker

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Roslyn Barker

An enterprise strategy business planning leader, Roslyn Barker attended Ohio State University where she played on the Women’s Basketball Team and graduated with a...

4 days ago
Advertisement