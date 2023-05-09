LaKrisha Waters-Williams, affectionately known as Quee, came into the world with an infectious smile and open arms on July 17, 1980. She was born in Dallas, TX to Lonnie and DeArtis Waters. She warmly accepted the big sister role to PeeWee, Reese, and Lil’Man. LaKrisha gave her life to Christ at an early age at Greater St. Joseph Baptist Church, where she remained a dedicated member until her passing. LaKrisha accomplished anything she set her mind to. She graduated from South Grand Prairie High School where she pursued her gift of music in show choir and was active in the Step Team. She later received a Medical Billing & Coding certificate and earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration. LaKrisha then established her business, Krisha’s Creations where she served the community and others by creating customized t-shirts, balloon towers, party decorations, and more.

LaKrisha had a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved everyone. Lakrisha was a gifted singer, who would sing His Eye is on the Sparrow and move the entire room. Lakrisha would want to be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and ability to make people smile.

LaKrisha Waters-Williams gained her wings on April 27, 2023. She was preceded in death by her sons, Joshua and Josiah Williams, grandson, Lawrence Shaw, grandfathers: Elroy Pryor Sr. and Johnny Jones; and nephew Brenden Forbes-Waters. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children, sons: Roderick Shaw III and Trammell Williams; daughters: Jalyn and Saniah Williams, step-daughter, Tearia Williams; grandson: Seven Shaw who is on the way. Lakrisha is also survived by her parents, Lonnie and DeArtis Waters; sisters: LaTisha Hearne (Charleston) and LaRecia Waters, and her brother Lonnie Waters Jr. (Jasmine); grandmothers: Luan Pryor and Johnnie Jones; grandfather: Robert Charles Hemphill (Teresa); nephews: Lonnie Waters III and Charles Mars Hearne; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of dear friends.

A visitation for Lakrisha will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R.L., Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232.

A funeral service will occur Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Inspiring Body of Christ Church, 7701 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75237.

A committal service will occur Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Laurel Land Mem Park – Dallas, 6300 S. R.L. Thornton Frwy., Dallas, TX 75232.