Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Gerald Timothy Watson (1932 – 2023)

Published

Gerald Timothy Watson

Gerald Timothy Watson “Bunky”, 90, of Washington DC, passed away on April 11, 2023 in Saginaw Tx

He was born in Washington, D.C. to Marshall Watson and Mary Smith on October 31, 1932. He was the youngest of 9 children and spent most of his life living in the nation’s capital. He moved to Texas in 2015 to live with his daughter Tracy.

Bunky spent over 30 years working for the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed fishing, boxing, and spending many hours with his family talking about anything. He loved watching sports and would often comment if the Washington Redskins would ever win a Super Bowl again. He had a love for dogs and owned many throughout his life. He would spend hours watching sports tv or action movies and was always up for a game of dominos. He loved sweets and would be your best friend for candy, especially peach rings. He enjoyed going to the casino, but was very careful never to give the house his money. He loved people watching and discovered a love for cruising later in life.

Bunky is survived by his daughters Tracy Watson and Karen Hill, grandsons Edwin Hill and Anthony Hill, great granddaughters Solie Hill and Nevaeh Martinez as well as a host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Mary Watson, siblings Ila, Hugh, Scotia, Edgar, Ulysses, Paul, Phyllis, and Celestine, daughter Denise Ellerbe, and various other extended family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Phyllis Ann Elliott Phyllis Ann Elliott

Obits

Phyllis Ann Elliott (SEPTEMBER 7, 1945 – APRIL 18, 2023)

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Grace Eleanor Franklin Cromer Eubank and Reginald S. Eubank in 1945. She attended numerous elementary and middle schools; she...

2 days ago
Lakrisha Lanette Waters-Williams Lakrisha Lanette Waters-Williams

Obits

Lakrisha Lanette Waters-Williams (JULY 17, 1980 – APRIL 27, 2023)

LaKrisha Waters-Williams, affectionately known as Quee, came into the world with an infectious smile and open arms on July 17, 1980. She was born...

2 days ago
Emmanuell Alexander Emmanuell Alexander

Obits

Emmanuell Alexander (September 12, 2006 – April 25, 2023)

Emmanuell Alexander was born on September 12th, 2006, in Dallas, Texas to Emsamuell Alexander and Tryntonia Nunley. Emmanuell was introduced to the Lord as a young...

3 days ago
Constance Renee Avery Constance Renee Avery

Obits

Constance Renee Avery (November 20, 2000 — April 8, 2023)

Constance Renee Avery was born on November 20, 2000, in Irving, Texas to La Shaun Howard-Weston, and Carlos Avery. Constance accepted Christ at an...

3 days ago
Advertisement