Gerald Timothy Watson (1932 – 2023)

Gerald Timothy Watson “Bunky”, 90, of Washington DC, passed away on April 11, 2023 in Saginaw Tx

He was born in Washington, D.C. to Marshall Watson and Mary Smith on October 31, 1932. He was the youngest of 9 children and spent most of his life living in the nation’s capital. He moved to Texas in 2015 to live with his daughter Tracy.

Bunky spent over 30 years working for the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed fishing, boxing, and spending many hours with his family talking about anything. He loved watching sports and would often comment if the Washington Redskins would ever win a Super Bowl again. He had a love for dogs and owned many throughout his life. He would spend hours watching sports tv or action movies and was always up for a game of dominos. He loved sweets and would be your best friend for candy, especially peach rings. He enjoyed going to the casino, but was very careful never to give the house his money. He loved people watching and discovered a love for cruising later in life.

Bunky is survived by his daughters Tracy Watson and Karen Hill, grandsons Edwin Hill and Anthony Hill, great granddaughters Solie Hill and Nevaeh Martinez as well as a host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Mary Watson, siblings Ila, Hugh, Scotia, Edgar, Ulysses, Paul, Phyllis, and Celestine, daughter Denise Ellerbe, and various other extended family members.

ADVERTISEMENT