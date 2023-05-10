Connect with us

Ted Cruz Mixes Up Colin Allred with Alvin Bragg

Published

AUSTIN, Texas — In case you missed it, Ted Cruz on Saturday sent out a fundraising text to his supporters in which he tried to falsely accuse Colin Allred of a litany of nonsensical charges – except, beyond his outright lying, there was one another problem with the text: he paired the text with a photo of the wrong Black man.  

In the text, Cruz showed a picture of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who, aside from also being a Black man, looks nothing like Colin Allred whatsoever. The Cruz campaign confirmed to the Texas Tribune on Saturday that the screenshot above, is, in fact, a legitimate screenshot of a text message sent by his campaign. 

Is Ted Cruz really that dense? Or is he just an outright racist who can’t tell the difference between different Black people? Either way – he has no place continuing to serve in the United States Senate. 

