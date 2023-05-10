Superb Women: Pam G. Eudaric

Pam G. Eudaric

Pam G. Eudaric is a mother, attorney, author and founder /CEO of several businesses. A native of zSt. Croix, she received her B.A. degree from Rice University and her J.D. degree from the University of Texas School of Law. After practicing law for two decades, she created and redeveloped multiple successful businesses including Chocolate Secrets & Wine Garden, Green Earth Metal Recycling, Joe Carter construction and property Management, and Ma Fille Art Gallery. The winner of numerous awards, including the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce’s Quest for Success Award and the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority – Psi Chapter’s Lola M. Parker Achievement Award – Psi Chapter & Southwestern Region Outstanding Business Women of the Year. A community servant and consummate professional, Pam is a joy to work with and watch in action!