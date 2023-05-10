Superb Women: Pam G. Eudaric

Pam G. Eudaric is a mother, attorney, author and founder /CEO of several businesses. A native of zSt. Croix, she received her B.A. degree from Rice University and her J.D. degree from the University of Texas School of Law. After practicing law for two decades, she created and redeveloped multiple successful businesses including Chocolate Secrets & Wine Garden, Green Earth Metal Recycling, Joe Carter construction and property Management, and Ma Fille Art Gallery. The winner of numerous awards, including the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce’s Quest for Success Award and the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority – Psi Chapter’s Lola M. Parker Achievement Award – Psi Chapter & Southwestern Region Outstanding Business Women of the Year. A community servant and consummate professional, Pam is a joy to work with and watch in action!
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Jessica Armstead is a dynamic young woman. A 2023 graduate of the University of North Texas – Dallas and she also attended Mountain View College, she...
Superb Woman
Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley received her BS Degree in Biology from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Doctor of Medicine from the Brody School...
Superb Woman
An enterprise strategy business planning leader, Roslyn Barker attended Ohio State University where she played on the Women’s Basketball Team and graduated with a...
Superb Woman
A physician scientist, Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon is Principal Investigator/Assistant Professor, at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She received her B.S. in Biology from Haverford College...