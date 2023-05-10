Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Pam G. Eudaric

Published

Pam G. Eudaric

Pam G. Eudaric is a mother, attorney, author and founder /CEO of several businesses. A native of zSt. Croix, she received her B.A. degree from Rice University and her J.D. degree from the University of Texas School of Law. After practicing law for two decades, she created and redeveloped multiple successful businesses including Chocolate Secrets & Wine Garden, Green Earth Metal Recycling, Joe Carter construction and property Management, and Ma Fille Art Gallery. The winner of numerous awards, including the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce’s Quest for Success Award and the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority – Psi Chapter’s Lola M. Parker Achievement Award – Psi Chapter & Southwestern Region Outstanding Business Women of the Year. A community servant and consummate professional, Pam is a joy to work with and watch in action!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Jessica Armstead Jessica Armstead

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Jessica Armstead

Jessica Armstead is a dynamic young woman.  A 2023 graduate of the University of North Texas – Dallas and she also attended Mountain View College,  she...

5 hours ago
Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley

Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley received her BS Degree in Biology from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Doctor of Medicine from the Brody School...

2 days ago
Roslyn Barker Roslyn Barker

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Roslyn Barker

An enterprise strategy business planning leader, Roslyn Barker attended Ohio State University where she played on the Women’s Basketball Team and graduated with a...

3 days ago
Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon

Superb Woman

SUPERB WOMAN: Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon

A physician scientist, Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon is Principal Investigator/Assistant Professor, at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She received her B.S. in Biology from Haverford College...

4 days ago
Advertisement