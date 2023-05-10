Caraway launches Podcast

Connect with us

At a kick-off reception held this week, former Dallas mayor Dwaine Caraway described his new venture as filling a void left when stations, like KKDA-AM  disappeared from the airwaves; leaving listeners without voices to address the many issues plaguing their communities.

“The Other Side With DC” podcast will address the issues and it will be a positive show where the host, Caraway, will not be using his platform to attack, he said.

“We’re going to be educating and informing,” he told those who gathered for fellowship and a tour of the headquarters, located at 6333 Denton Drive in Dallas. 

In introducing the show, Caraway talked about the project that he said he has been working on for more than two years, while he was on “vacation.”  He has secured sponsorship and will be selling advertising spots to air during the shows. “We’ve put a lot of thought and work into this project.”

Visit the Caraway Media Group Facebook page for air times.

